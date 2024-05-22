Welcome to Sweets Clouds Cotton Candy

Experience Minnesota's Original Gourmet Cotton Candy. Providing sweet treats for all occasions since 1993.

View Menu

Learn more about Sweets Clouds Cotton Candy

  • Image

    Taste the difference

    We hand mix our sugar for that perfect combination of sugar and flavor!  Come taste the difference today!

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Cakes, Party Favor, Drink Bombs and more!  Order your custom Cotton candy treats for your next event!

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    Book us for your next event!

    Request In-Person Spinning
1 / 3
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to Sweets Clouds Cotton Candy

Sweet Clouds Cotton Candy was started for a love of all things COTTON CANDY!  Our gourmet hand mix flavors are one of kind.  With 20 flavor options including alcohol-infused options, our hand spun sugar will delight at your next event, festival or gathering.  Contact us today!

View Menu