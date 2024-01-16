Image

In-person Spinning from Sweet Clouds Cotton Candy

Experience the difference

Have Sweet Clouds at your next event! Our expert sugar spinners will add a touch of whimsy and delight to your next event! From Birthday Parties, graduations, weddings and more, we can customize a package to fit your needs!

29 Specialty flavors to choose from!

    Support Local

    Serving the State of MN since 1993

    Minnesota's Original creator of the Cotton Candy Cake

    Fluffy Layers of cotton candy, cuts like a real cake!

    Taste the difference

    29 gourmet flavors to choose from!

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing sweet treats to make your next event one of a kind.

A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to Sweet Clouds Cotton Candy

Nestled in the heart of Lakeville, MN, Sweets Clouds \Cotton Candy has been offering fluffy clouds of spun sugar since 1993.  Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

