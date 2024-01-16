In-person Spinning from Sweet Clouds Cotton Candy
Experience the difference
Have Sweet Clouds at your next event! Our expert sugar spinners will add a touch of whimsy and delight to your next event! From Birthday Parties, graduations, weddings and more, we can customize a package to fit your needs!
29 Specialty flavors to choose from!
Support Local
Serving the State of MN since 1993
Minnesota's Original creator of the Cotton Candy Cake
Fluffy Layers of cotton candy, cuts like a real cake!
Taste the difference
29 gourmet flavors to choose from!
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing sweet treats to make your next event one of a kind.
Welcome to Sweet Clouds Cotton Candy
Nestled in the heart of Lakeville, MN, Sweets Clouds \Cotton Candy has been offering fluffy clouds of spun sugar since 1993. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.