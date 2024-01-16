Image

Welcome to Sweets Clouds LLC

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

View Menu
Image

Welcome to Sweets Clouds LLC

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

View Menu
  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours
  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours
1 / 3
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to Sweets Clouds LLC

Nestled in the heart of Lakeville, MN, Sweets Clouds LLC exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Sweets Clouds LLC offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

View Menu